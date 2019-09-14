Michael WIRINGI

  • "Sending all our love to you and your family Maggie.."
    - Eileen Maxwell
  • "Thinking of you all, too sad, much Aroha xo"
    - Elna Gray
  • "Sending my condolences Margaret and whanau at this sad time..."
    - Karen Broughton
  • " Love and light to you Margret. Michael will be soo very..."
WIRINGI, Michael Reihana:
On September 13, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 59 years. Beloved soulmate of Margaret, dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Cressa and Karl, Bayley and Fred, Michael and Jenna, and Dale, adored Poppa of Teyarna, and Jasper; Taylor, Jordis, and Maliah; Luca, and Te Paea. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Michael Wiringi, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service will be held at Hoani Papita Marae, Normanby, details to be advised.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019
