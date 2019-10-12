LEGGETT, Michaela:
Peacefully, surrounded with love on Monday, 7th October 2019, aged 90 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Gerard (Jinx). Treasured mother of Maureen and Paul, Christa and the late Steve Young, Carole and Tony Parr. Loved nana of Michaela and Gary, William and Katrin, Matthew and Melanie, Frewin and Candice, Katie and Callum, Paul, Kelly, Julia and Kayla; and Harry. Great-nana to Tyler, Josh, Eden, Sam, Logan and Ari. A private farewell for Michaela has been held by the family.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019