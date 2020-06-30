Mihipeka KATENE

Guest Book
  • "ka nui te mihi kanui te aroha kia koutou te whanau o..."
    - greg,patsy and family broughton
  • "Thinking of you. Davina."
    - Davina Manning
  • "Arohanui to the Katene Family at the loss of a beloved Mum,..."
    - Brian Harris
  • "RIP Nanny Mihi sorry we cant be there because of the..."
    - Mariana Katene
  • "Arohanui to Whanau. R.I.P Mihi. x Linda & Bruce (Cookie)"
    - Linda Klenner
Death Notice


KATENE, Mihipeka Lenora
(nee Raupita):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau in Hawera on Sunday 28th June 2020, aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Henry Hamarama Katene, Mother to George (dec) and Josephine, Henry and Debra, Lawrence and Marcia, Steven and Cathy, Guston and Lani, Sidrick and Tania, Terry and Angeline, Wayne (dec), Dean, Memorie and Nate. Treasured Nana to her plentiful Mokopuna. Tangihanga to be held Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 11am at Meremere Marae, Ohangai.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 30, 2020
