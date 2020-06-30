KATENE, Mihipeka Lenora
(nee Raupita):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau in Hawera on Sunday 28th June 2020, aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Henry Hamarama Katene, Mother to George (dec) and Josephine, Henry and Debra, Lawrence and Marcia, Steven and Cathy, Guston and Lani, Sidrick and Tania, Terry and Angeline, Wayne (dec), Dean, Memorie and Nate. Treasured Nana to her plentiful Mokopuna. Tangihanga to be held Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 11am at Meremere Marae, Ohangai.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 30, 2020