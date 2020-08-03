Acknowledgement

KATENE, Mihipeka Lenora:

The Katene Whanau wish to acknowledge all the aroha and support provided during the sad loss of our dearest Mihipeka. We offer our heartfelt gratitude to all whanau and friends who visited our beloved Mihi, attended her tangi, and provided loving support to our whanau during this difficult time. To everybody who texted, rang, zoomed, gave flowers, cards and koha we are sincerely appreciative. Thank-you to Trinity resthome, for caring for our mum/nana. We acknowledge Charlie and Tranquility funeral services for your warm, sensitive and professional care of Mihipeka. To our Minister Jim Ngawera, thank-you for providing such a beautiful and unique service to celebrate the life of our much treasured mum/nana. Finally, we wish to express our gratitude to the ringawera and paepae of Meremere marae for the amazing work put in to welcome and nourish our manuhiri and the support provided during our time of grief. We are eternally grateful.

He mihi nunui, he mihi aroha kia koutou katoa.



