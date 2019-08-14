DUNN,
Mike (Michael David):
5 August 1966 -
12 August 2019
Beautiful Mike fought a huge battle and died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Aged 53 years. Lover, friend and husband of Lee. Gorgeous Dad of Isla and Miles. Son of Nan & Tom Dunn. Brother of Scotty & Megan. Brother-in-law of Greg & Liz, Layne & Mike. Loved son-in-law of Kay. Craziest and awesome Uncle of Shawn, Keltie, Aidan, Conor, Ellie, Tayla and Hannah. Mike was loved by so many. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at The Devon Hotel, 390 Devon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 17th August. All communications to The Dunn Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019