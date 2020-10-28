GEORGE,
Milton Samuel Edward:
Peacefully in New Plymouth on Tuesday 27 October 2020, aged 90. Loved and cherished Dad of Donna and Darren, Marlene and Bevan, David (deceased), Lee, and Paul. Adored Papa and Koro. Heartfelt thanks to Jacqui and the wonderful team at Jean Sandel for their unconditional love and support of our dad. Messages to the George family may be left on Milton's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/milton. A service to celebrate Milton's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 29 October, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020