TAYLOR, Milton Terence:
Passed away peacefully on 29th August 2019 at Marinoto Rest Home. Now at rest with Ruth. Much loved father and father-in-law of Warren and Topsy, Larry and Wendy, Anne and Dave, and Robert and Jo. Dearly loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved and respected brother and mate of Brian Taylor, and respected and loved father-in-law of Brian Shewry. The family wishes to thank all the management and staff of Marinoto Rest Home for all their love and care they have shown Milty over the years. According to Milty's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019