SULZBERGER, Minnie Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel on Monday,
15 July 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Daryl. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jill and Joe Wooldridge, Robyn and John Davidson, Murray and Betty. Grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 25. In lieu of flowers a donation to Alzheimers Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Minnie will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 524 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 19 July 2019 at 11.00am.
