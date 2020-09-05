MOSEN, Mitchell Craig:
Born 21 December 1989 and taken tragically 22 August 2020. Aged 30 years. Adored son of Trish. Loved little brother of Luke and Paul. Big Uncle of Mykiah. Mitchell's family and friends gathered and celebrated his life on Wednesday 2nd September then he was laid to rest at the Mangapouri Cemetery. Words of love can be sent c/- Mitch's Family, PO Box 224, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers a "Give a Little page" has been set up to help cover expenses https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/lets-help-trish-after-her-son-was-tragically
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020