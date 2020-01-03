Molly GEORGE

Guest Book
  • "All my love and sympathy to the family"
    - Mary King
  • "My thoughts are with you with very many fond memories"
    - Mary-Anne Priest
  • "To Allan, Max, Sally, Jeff and families We have great..."
  • "so sorry to read of your Mothers passing Allan, our..."
  • "Sorry to hear of our dear cousins passing.Will miss the..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
Death Notice

GEORGE,
Molly Ellen (nee Hooker):
We lost our dear mum and matriarch after a short illness at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday, January 2, 2020; aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of the late Jenny & Bob Ellis, Allan (King) & Phyl George, Max George, Sally Fabish & Graeme Moller, and Jeff George & Sylvia Howarth. Special Nan to Lisa; Peter, and Joanna; Renee, Gemma, and Chase, and all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the George family may be left on Molly's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/molly. A service to celebrate Molly's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday January 6, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
