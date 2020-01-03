GEORGE,
Molly Ellen (nee Hooker):
We lost our dear mum and matriarch after a short illness at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday, January 2, 2020; aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of the late Jenny & Bob Ellis, Allan (King) & Phyl George, Max George, Sally Fabish & Graeme Moller, and Jeff George & Sylvia Howarth. Special Nan to Lisa; Peter, and Joanna; Renee, Gemma, and Chase, and all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the George family may be left on Molly's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/molly. A service to celebrate Molly's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday January 6, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020