CURTIS, Mona Ivy Sylvia:
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, 4 November 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Wonderful, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marcia & Ron, Linda & Marty, Jenny & Dave, Rae, and Graham & Liz. Adored Nana of her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Marion Judd. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Curtis family would like you to join them in celebrating Mona's life on Thursday 7 November 2019, meeting at the Inglewood Cemetery gates at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019