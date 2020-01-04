BOLAND, Monica Winifred
(nee Robinson):
Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home on Thursday, 2 January 2020 aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Cherished mother of Susan Dobson. Loved Gran of Bryan & Nicky, Stephen & Jane, and Robert. Great-gran of Nikau, and Marti. In preference to flowers donations to the New Plymouth Cathedral Project would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Boland Family may be left on Monica's tribute page eagars.co.nz/monica.
A service to celebrate Monica's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 8 January 2020 at 10:30am, followed by her burial at Awanui Cemetery.
Together with Bryan at last.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020