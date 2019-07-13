Morrice DAY

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this hard time. Will..."
    - Allan, Megan, Sian and Reuben Neilson
  • "DAY, Morrice: Beloved and respected father, father-in-law..."
    - Morrice DAY
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

DAY, Morrice Ernest:
Passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel on Wednesday 10th July 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Moira for over 60 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelvin, Warren and Niki, and Berys and Ian Smith. Dearly loved granddad of Jason and Nathan Day.
The farmer now at rest.
All messages may be sent to "The Day Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with Morrice's wishes a private family cremation has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2019
