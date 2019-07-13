DAY, Morrice Ernest:
Passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel on Wednesday 10th July 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Moira for over 60 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelvin, Warren and Niki, and Berys and Ian Smith. Dearly loved granddad of Jason and Nathan Day.
The farmer now at rest.
All messages may be sent to "The Day Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with Morrice's wishes a private family cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2019