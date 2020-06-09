Morris BENTON

  • "My condolences to Lynne and Shona on the loss of thier..."
    - Melva Gray
  • "Mr Benton will always remain one of my most memorable..."
    - jen Bell
  • "We are so sorry to read of Morris's passing.New Plymouth is..."
  • "RIP "Mario" .. I bike raced against Morris many times and..."
  • "My condolences at this sad time. Fond memories."
    - Jane Charlton
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

BENTON, Morris Harrison:
It is with much sadness that our brother Morris Benton passed away suddenly on Friday 29 May 2020. Many thanks to the staff at Wesley House. Morris and his family appreciate your care and kindness. Grateful thanks also to Morris' neighbours for your friendship to him over the years, particularly at the time of his accident. We also thank the New Plymouth Cycling Club for the assistance and support your members showed to Morris. We are very grateful to you. A private family service has been held.
- Trevor, Lynne and Shona.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 9, 2020
