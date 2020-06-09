BENTON, Morris Harrison:
It is with much sadness that our brother Morris Benton passed away suddenly on Friday 29 May 2020. Many thanks to the staff at Wesley House. Morris and his family appreciate your care and kindness. Grateful thanks also to Morris' neighbours for your friendship to him over the years, particularly at the time of his accident. We also thank the New Plymouth Cycling Club for the assistance and support your members showed to Morris. We are very grateful to you. A private family service has been held.
- Trevor, Lynne and Shona.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 9, 2020