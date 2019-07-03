HONEYFIELD,
Morris William (Bun):
Peacefully in New Plymouth on Monday 1 July 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Pat for 69 years. Loved and respected Dad of Caryll and Paul O'Neill, and Paul and Christine. Cherished Grandad of Rachel, Kirstin, and Daniel and Eli; Joshua and Courtney, and Rhyan and Nadine. Loved by his 10 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Honeyfield family can be left on Bun's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/bun In preference to flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Bun's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 5 July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 3 to July 4, 2019