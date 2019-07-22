HANA,
Mukarere Robert (Robert):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 21st July 2019 at the TBH. Dearly loved by partner Carol. Much loved Dad of Eugene, Lucretta, Lani, Robert, Whiri, Robyn, Rawina and Sharon. Treasured Koro of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Mary, Monty, Barbara, Janet (dec) and Heather. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Robert will be held at 18 Carthew Street, Okato, on Wednesday 24th July, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Okato Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 22, 2019