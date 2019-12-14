LIVINGSTON, Muriel
(née Saunders): MSC (Hons)
Born September 23, 1929, in Featherston; passed away peacefully in New Plymouth on February 18, 2019. James, Andrew and Esther, and their families, invite family and friends to join them in celebrating the life of an amazing woman, wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister (and sister-in-law), aunt, servant of the community and great friend to many at 2.00pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 190 Sealy Road, Omata.
"Grief is the price
we pay for love"
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019