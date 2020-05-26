DOMBROSKI, Murray Edgar:
Peacefully at home on Friday, 22 May 2020, after a long and courageous battle surrounded by loving family. Wonderful and dearly loved husband of Dawn for 58 devoted years. Loving father of Wayne and Helen, Susan and Tim and Denis (deceased). Will be remembered with love by his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Invited family and friends will say farewell to Murray at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, on Wednesday 27 May, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Murray's wider community is invited to leave a message on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/murray, where his service will also be live streamed. Murray's family would like to send their huge appreciation to all the medical staff involved in his care.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 26, 2020