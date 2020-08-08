Acknowledgement



DOMBROSKI, Murray Edgar:



Our beautiful, loving Murray, Dad, Pop. Dawn, Wayne, Helen, Susan, Tim and families would like to thank those special friends and family who for the last 6 months have helped us in so many ways. We really appreciate your support. Murray loved recalling special memories with his friends throughout this time. Thank you for all the food, cards and beautiful flowers. Thank you to the IURFC for the wonderful memorial for Murray. Thank you to Hospice Staff who looked after Murray while we were in New Plymouth, you are truly amazing people. Thanks to our Minister, Geoff Rodley, Dr Paul and our Inglewood District Nurses who were all on call whenever we needed them, and treated Murray with such dignity. There are no words that can describe how brilliant you all are. Finally thank you to Eagars Funerals for their special care of Murray and for live streaming Murray's Funeral. We are grateful our family and friends could be there with us too. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement. Thank you all.





