Murray LEVINGS

Guest Book
  • "Thinking about you all with the lost of Murray mary elliott..."
  • "To the Levings Family, Sorry to hear of Murray's passing,..."
    - Brian Harris
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

LEVINGS, Murray George:
Late of Manaia. Passed away peacefully on the 17th October 2019, at Waikato Hospital after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his children Craig, Rachael, Kylie and Simon. A much loved and treasured father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle and son. Murray wished to thank all that supported him through this time.

A Service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel 268 High Street, Hawera on Wednesday 23rd of October at 1.00pm. Followed by private cremation. All communication addressed to the family of Murray Levings C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
