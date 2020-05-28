Murray NEIL

  • "So sorry to hear of Murray's passing we had some great..."
    - Gary match stick Smith
  • "Our sympathy to the all Neil family.Thoughts are with you..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Murray's passing. My condolences and..."
  • "Sending you all lots of love and comfort, we are so sorry..."
    - Bridget & Stephen Gray
  • "Sharing our deepest sympathy to the family. Murray will be..."
    - Sylvia & Family Forester
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
NEIL, Murray Colin:
Suddenly on Sunday 24 May 2020, aged 56 years. Loved Dad of Kiara, Piper, and Nate. Loved son of the late Russell and Betty. Loved brother of Ken. A Funeral Service for Murray will be held. Due to the current restrictions please note that a maximum number of 100 people will be able to attend. An invitation is extended to friends to view the Service online at www.dempseyandforrest.co.nz on Friday 29 May at 1.00pm.Dempsey & Forrest
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 28, 2020
