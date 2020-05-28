NEIL, Murray Colin:
Suddenly on Sunday 24 May 2020, aged 56 years. Loved Dad of Kiara, Piper, and Nate. Loved son of the late Russell and Betty. Loved brother of Ken. A Funeral Service for Murray will be held. Due to the current restrictions please note that a maximum number of 100 people will be able to attend. An invitation is extended to friends to view the Service online at www.dempseyandforrest.co.nz on Friday 29 May at 1.00pm.Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 28, 2020