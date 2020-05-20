ROOK, Murray Robert:
Murray's round was called off early on Saturday 16 May 2020, aged 60. Dearly loved husband of Kaye. Loving Dad of Blair and Maree, Zoe, and Jared. Doting Pop of Indie, Arlo, and Felix. Adored brother of Greg and Fiona, Terry and Gaywyne, and Vicki. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Invited family and friends will say farewell to Murray at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, on Friday 22 May, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Murray's wider community is invited to leave a message with their photo on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/murray, where his service will also be live streamed.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 20, 2020