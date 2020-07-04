ROOK, Murray Robert:

"Rookie"

3 June 1959 – 16 May 2020

Kaye, Blair, Zoe and Jared express our grateful thanks to all those who showed love and support to us after the sudden loss of Murray. We are overwhelmed by the number of cards, texts, messages, flowers, baking, and visits received over this difficult time. The positive comments received from those who viewed the livestream by Eagars Funeral Services and left tributes on his page were heart-warming and to those who stood outside the Chapel to farewell Murray on his last journey was a recognition of his stature in the electrical industry & sporting community. Special thanks to the St John Ambulance team who attended and to Sam Bennett (Celebrant). Please accept this as a personal and sincere acknowledgement to all.



