HOFMEESTER, Nancy Dornan
(nee Zimmerman):
Quietly passed away on Monday, 20th January 2020 at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 75 years. Dearly loved mother of Danny. Grandma of Andrew, step-mother of Wanda Peters, Ricky (deceased) Karan, and Michelle Hofmeester. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jen (deceased) Wendy, Karl and Jeanette, Pauline and Steve, and Susan and Jeff. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and Nana Nancy to many. A private cremation has taken place and a family farewell will be held. All communications, please, to Selwyn District Funeral Services Limited, c/- PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020