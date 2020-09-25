KERRISK, Nancy Olive
(nee McDonald):
Peacefully at Tainui Village Rest Home on Wednesday 23rd September 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Cherished mother of Hazel and John (Perth), Alan (New Plymouth), and Neil and Denise (Fremantle). Much loved Gran of Renee and Alex, Ruby, Robert, Stephanie, and Great-Gran to Nieko. All messages to "The Kerrisk family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. Special thanks to the wonderful nursing staff at Tainui Village. A service for Nancy will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 12 Henui Street, Strandon, New Plymouth, on Monday 28th September 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 25, 2020