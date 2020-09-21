Nancy MORTLOCK (.1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So very sorry to hear of the passing of Nancy my thoughts..."
    - Kay Sharrock
  • "To the Mortlock Family, Sorry to hear of Mum's passing,..."
    - Brian Harris
  • "Our thoughts are with you all. Mike and Jacky Oldfield."
    - Jacky Oldfield
  • "MORTLOCK, Nancy Helen: With much sadness, we the Ogle..."
    - Nancy MORTLOCK
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Death Notice

MORTLOCK, Nancy Helen
(nee Alexander):
17.8.1926 - 11.9.2020
Treasured and beloved wife of the late Basil of Te Roti. Mum died peacefully at Brydon Court Hawera on her mother's birthday. Cherished and dearly loved Mum of Marie Brewer, Graeme and Fiona (Te Puke), Linda and the late Nick Ogle, Janet Mortlock (NP), Val and Chris Morton (Redvale), and Trev (Matamata). Fabulous grandma to 12 loving grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. A family service has been held and Mum and Dad are reunited. We are so thankful to God for such a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 21, 2020
