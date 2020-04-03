Nancy STRETTON

Guest Book
  • "To Aunty Carol, Uncle Tony, Tracey, Jason and extended..."
    - Leanne & Isaac Gally
  • "To Carol, Tub and all the extended Whitmore and Stretton..."
  • "To Carol, Tony (Tub) and families our sincerest condolences..."
    - Diane and Max Gower
  • "To Carol, Tony (Tub) and families our sincerest condolences..."
    - Diane and Max Gower
  • "So many great memories growing up that will never be..."
    - Teressa Stretton
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

STRETTON, Nancy Edna:
Passed away peacefully at Riverside Life Care on Monday 30th March 2020, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Colin. Adored mum of Carol and Tony (Tub) Whitmore, Trevor and Sue Stretton, Heather and the late Gary Gernhoefer, and Gary and Sheena Stretton. Much loved Nana and Great-Nana. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley Crafar, Marie Walker, Beryl and Allan Sulzberger and the late Lois Cassidy. Our heartfelt thanks go to the wonderful, dedicated staff of Riverside for looking after mum over the past six years. All messages to the Stretton family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with the current situation a cremation has taken place and a family memorial service will be at a later date.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.