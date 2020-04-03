STRETTON, Nancy Edna:
Passed away peacefully at Riverside Life Care on Monday 30th March 2020, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Colin. Adored mum of Carol and Tony (Tub) Whitmore, Trevor and Sue Stretton, Heather and the late Gary Gernhoefer, and Gary and Sheena Stretton. Much loved Nana and Great-Nana. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley Crafar, Marie Walker, Beryl and Allan Sulzberger and the late Lois Cassidy. Our heartfelt thanks go to the wonderful, dedicated staff of Riverside for looking after mum over the past six years. All messages to the Stretton family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance with the current situation a cremation has taken place and a family memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020