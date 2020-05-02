Nancy WEST

Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

WEST, Nancy Audrey:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 28th April 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and K.D., and of Dianne and Bernie. Cherished nan of David, Greg and Chris, and of Katrina, Nicole and Cameron. Doting nan of many great-grandies. In accordance with Nancy's wishes a private family farewell has been held. All communications to the family of Nancy West C/- PO Box 455, Hawera 4610.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 2, 2020
