HIGNETT-ROBINSON,
Nathaniel Gordon (Nat):
Tragically taken on Tuesday 26th May 2020, at the tender age of 19 years. Dearly loved son of Amanda and Adrian. Loved brother to Varian, Devin, and Airini. Adored grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. The people in his life meant the world to him and he loved them all dearly. All messages to the Hignett-Robinson family C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4310. A service for Nat will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 4th June 2020, at 10.30am, followed by the interment at Waitara Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, numbers are restricted to 100. If you are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at wabraham.co.nz/mainchapel
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 30 to June 3, 2020