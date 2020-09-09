ARMSTRONG, Neil:

21.12.1928 - 4.9.2020



Neil passed away peacefully on the 4/9/20. He was a much loved husband of 68 years to Beryl. A cherished father to Dianne, Bruce and Karen. An awesome grandfather to eight and a great grandfather to many. He was also an adored brother to 10. As per Neil's wishes a memorial service was held on the 7/9/20 at his home. Neil will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him and especially by those in whose lives he played a significant role. Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and special friend- we love you and will hold you close in all that we do.

Till we meet again.



