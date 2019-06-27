BULMER, Neil:
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital on the 26th June 2019 after a short illness aged 83 years. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen (deceased), Mary & Ray Smith (Papamoa), Ian & Lorraine Bulmer (Perth); favourite uncle of Chris & Kaye Smith (Marton), Lorraine & Grant Best (Stratford), Murray Smith (deceased), Brian & Adrienne Smith (Hamilton), Stuart & Trudi Smith (Hamilton); loved great-uncle and great-great-uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at the Returned Services Association Princes Street, Hawera, on Saturday 29th June at 11:00am followed by a private cremation. The family would like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses from Hawera hospital for their love and compassion over this time, the family would especially like to thank Betty and Charlie Luscombe for their friendship and support for Neil over the years.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 27 to June 28, 2019