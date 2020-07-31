CAMPBELL, Neil Malcolm:
Passed away peacefully July 30, 2020. Born to Colin & Myrtle Campbell in Napier October 15, 1949. Survived by his beloved wife Barbara, his loving children Jarrod and Claire, and Adam, and adored by four grandchildren. Beloved brother of Arthur and Irene. Beloved Uncle to Catherine, Alan, Grant, Valerie & Mark. Neil was a strong, quiet, stoic man who had a wry smile for jokes said and unsaid. Served in NZ Royal Navy and Engineering roles throughout NZ. Avid bowler, fisherman, lime orchardist, loved rugby & cooking. In accordance with his wishes a private service was held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 31, 2020