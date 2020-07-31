Neil CAMPBELL (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our heartfelt thoughts and love to all the family. We have..."
    - Annemaree and Russell Price
  • "Sorry to read of Neil's passing. He travelled to Kupe ..."
    - Malcolm Barrowman
  • "Many happy memories were shared with Neil in Blackmore..."
  • "My condolences to Barbara, Jarrod and your families at this..."
    - Owen
  • "stand easy neil duty done"
Death Notice


CAMPBELL, Neil Malcolm:

logoPassed away peacefully July 30, 2020. Born to Colin & Myrtle Campbell in Napier October 15, 1949. Survived by his beloved wife Barbara, his loving children Jarrod and Claire, and Adam, and adored by four grandchildren. Beloved brother of Arthur and Irene. Beloved Uncle to Catherine, Alan, Grant, Valerie & Mark. Neil was a strong, quiet, stoic man who had a wry smile for jokes said and unsaid. Served in NZ Royal Navy and Engineering roles throughout NZ. Avid bowler, fisherman, lime orchardist, loved rugby & cooking. In accordance with his wishes a private service was held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.