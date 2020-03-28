GREINER, Neil Leslie:
(Service No 600849, Private, RNZIR). Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday 21st March 2020, aged 77 years. Reunited with his one love, Jean (dec). Cherished and adored Dad and father-in-law to Arlene and Terry, Devon (dec), Warren and Regina, Grant and Dynese, Brett and Talia, and Stuart. Beloved Grandad and Great-Grandad to his six grandsons, seven granddaughters, and ten great-grandchildren. Beloved big brother of Valerie, and treasured uncle of Andrew and Sheree, and Janine, and their children. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil's name to Cancer Society – Taranaki may be made in appreciation for their help for Neil through his journey. All messages may be sent to "The Greiner Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. To observe the MOH directive, the family held a private cremation ceremony on Tuesday 24th March. A memorial service will be arranged later in the year for friends and wider family to gather and reminisce.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020