BENTON, Neville Ellis:
Passed peacefully at Radius Heatherlea on Friday 19th June 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Melva. Much loved father and father-in-law of Boyd and Toni, Deirdre and Glen Krutz, and Lex. Dearly loved grandfather of Jordon, Bailey; Aidan, Carissa, Emma; Leila; Mikayla, Matt, and Caitlin and their partners. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Tributes to Neville may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A memorial service for Neville will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Saturday 27th June 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2020