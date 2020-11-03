ELLIOTT, Neville:
After a courageous battle, Neville lost his fight on Monday 2 November, 2020, at Te Rangimarie Hospice, with family at his side, aged 71 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Robynne. Loved Dad of Melissa and Jeff, Suzanne and Trent. Adored Poppa of Jay, Andrew, Koby, Ron; Ruby and Eva. Loved 'Dad' of Tracey and Andrew and many others. 'There are no words to express the hole that is left by the loss of such a charismatic Patriach of our family'.
Messages to the Elliott family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, any donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated. A celebration of Neville's life will be held in the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 5 November at 1:00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020