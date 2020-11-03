Neville ELLIOTT

  • "To Robynn, Melissa, Suzanne and Families so sorry about..."
    - Lynn Smith
  • "To Robynne & Family, Thinking of you all with love &..."
  • "Sending our love to Robynne,Melissa,Suzanne and family...."
    - Toni Korff
  • "Very sad to hear about the passing of Neville, I always..."
    - Dave Cardale
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Taranaki Crematorium Chapel
Junction Road
New Plymouth
ELLIOTT, Neville:
After a courageous battle, Neville lost his fight on Monday 2 November, 2020, at Te Rangimarie Hospice, with family at his side, aged 71 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Robynne. Loved Dad of Melissa and Jeff, Suzanne and Trent. Adored Poppa of Jay, Andrew, Koby, Ron; Ruby and Eva. Loved 'Dad' of Tracey and Andrew and many others. 'There are no words to express the hole that is left by the loss of such a charismatic Patriach of our family'.
Messages to the Elliott family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, any donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated. A celebration of Neville's life will be held in the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 5 November at 1:00pm.

