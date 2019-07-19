MORRIS, Neville Ian:
16 May 1939 - 18 July 2019
Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home after a short but courageous battle. Much loved husband of the late Mary. Treasured Dad of Chris & Jo Morris, Jo-Anne Morris & Steve Walton, Cathy & Johnny Mullin. Beloved Poppa of Ashleigh, and Zachary Morris; Nick, and Liam Walton; Greer, and Adam Mullin. Special thank you to the staff at Tainui for their love and care of Neville. In preference to flowers, a donation to the Taranaki Ostomy Society may be made and left at the service. All messages to the Morris Family, c/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312, or may be left at www.eagars.co.nz/Neville. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Neville's life to be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 23 July 2019 at 11.30am, after which Neville will be laid to rest with Mary in Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 19 to July 22, 2019