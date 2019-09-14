COLLINS,
Newton Charles (Newt):
Passed away peacefully at Opunake Cottage Rest Home, with his family beside him, on Thursday 5th September 2019, aged 91 years. Loved husband of Joy for 61 years. Loved and respected father of Linda, Murray, Andrew and David. Much loved Grandfather to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families. A private family service has been held. Thanks to all who have cared for Newt – he appreciated you all so much!
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019