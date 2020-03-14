COLLINS, Newton Charles:
Joy, Linda, Murray, Andrew and David, and families, wish to sincerely thank all who visited, sent messages, flowers and baking since the passing of a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to the Opunake Cottage Rest Home and staff, your compassion and professional loving care of Newton has been greatly appreciated. Many thanks to Kelly, Brittany, Jordy and Hardings Funeral Services for your excellent care and service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020