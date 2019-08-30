LANGE, Newton Brassey:
He has completed his last busking and gone to his Lord, aged 75 years. Dearly loved son of the late Dorothy and Darcy Lange. Loved brother of Alyson Groves (deceased), Roger, and Darcy (deceased). Unique uncle of Peter, Newton, Elliot, Clara (deceased), Darcy, and Rawina. All messages can be sent to 'The Lange Family', c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. A celebration of Newton's life will be held at the Urenui Community Centre, Takiroa Street, Urenui, on Monday 2 September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Urenui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019