Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Ngaire Betty (nee Toohey):

Passed away on Saturday 15th August 2020, aged 85 years. Wife of Thomas James Deegan (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter (Palmerston North), Anne (Nelson), Tony (Brisbane), Colleen and Mark Elvines (Nelson), Maureen and Richard Lambert (Palmerston North), Michael and Daina (Feilding). Loved Nana of Peter, James, Jason, Deanna, Jemma, Billie, Teia, Eilis, Kate and Emma. Great-nana of Luca, Wyatt, Jade, Jasmine and Bradley. Loved sister of Maurice Toohey (Hawera), Lawrence Toohey (deceased), Patricia Stewart (Whanganui), Colleen Toohey (deceased), and Nola McBeth (Patea). Messages to the Deegan family, c/- 81 Rugby Street, Awapuni, Palmerston North 4412. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 20th August 2020 at 10am. The burial will take place at the Hawera Cemetery at approximately 2pm. Due to Covid restrictions numbers will be limited to 100, so please ensure we have Ngaire's whanau and friends seated in the Church first. Thank you.







DEEGAN,Ngaire Betty (nee Toohey):Passed away on Saturday 15th August 2020, aged 85 years. Wife of Thomas James Deegan (deceased). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter (Palmerston North), Anne (Nelson), Tony (Brisbane), Colleen and Mark Elvines (Nelson), Maureen and Richard Lambert (Palmerston North), Michael and Daina (Feilding). Loved Nana of Peter, James, Jason, Deanna, Jemma, Billie, Teia, Eilis, Kate and Emma. Great-nana of Luca, Wyatt, Jade, Jasmine and Bradley. Loved sister of Maurice Toohey (Hawera), Lawrence Toohey (deceased), Patricia Stewart (Whanganui), Colleen Toohey (deceased), and Nola McBeth (Patea). Messages to the Deegan family, c/- 81 Rugby Street, Awapuni, Palmerston North 4412. Requiem Mass to be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 20th August 2020 at 10am. The burial will take place at the Hawera Cemetery at approximately 2pm. Due to Covid restrictions numbers will be limited to 100, so please ensure we have Ngaire's whanau and friends seated in the Church first. Thank you. Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers