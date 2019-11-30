GARRICK,
Ngaire Ann (nee Hills):
After a long journey she left us peacefully on Wednesday 27 November 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Judith and Max, Lloyd and Meredith and Anna and Tony. Loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Calvin and Ray. Cherished twin sister and sister-in-law of Alison and Brian Hutchison. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel on Monday 2 December 2019 at 3.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019