Death Notice

LUCAS,
Ngaire Joan (nee Mossop):
Passed peacefully at Telford Lifecare on Wednesday 30th September 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Calvin. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Suzette and James Adams, Robin (dec), and Cheryl and Brian Marshall. Beloved Nana of Andrew and Amanda, and Karen. Tributes to Ngaire may be sent to 'The Lucas Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A service for Ngaire will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 5th October 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020
