MARSH, Ngaire Lorraine:
Peacefully passed on 30th December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Treasured mum and adored nana and great nana of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. All messages to the Marsh family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Ngaire at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Saturday, 4th December at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020