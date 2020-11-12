Ngaire O'LEARY

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of your passing Ngaire. You were a lovely..."
    - Jane McDonald nee pescini
  • "Our thoughts are with you at this sad time Pam & Doug Weal"
  • "Ngaire you were my oldest dearest best friend from when we..."
    - Bobbie Johnson
  • "Sending sympathy to Neville,and family at this sad..."
    - Barbara Godfrey
  • "Deepest condolences to All the O'Leary family on the loss..."
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
Death Notice

O'LEARY, Ngaire Sandra
(nee Schwieters):
Passed peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 11th November 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Neville for 52 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Daryll and Sarndra, Kelly and Greg Clements, and Max. Dearly loved grandmother of Lagen, Carlin and Aliesha, Tyler and Jaz, Thane, Joshua, Samuel, and great-grandmother of Bobbi. All messages may be sent to 'The O'Leary Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A big thank you to the amazing staff of Ward 4B and Hospice Taranaki for their love and care for Ngaire. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 14th November 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020
