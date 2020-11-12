O'LEARY, Ngaire Sandra
(nee Schwieters):
Passed peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 11th November 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of Neville for 52 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Daryll and Sarndra, Kelly and Greg Clements, and Max. Dearly loved grandmother of Lagen, Carlin and Aliesha, Tyler and Jaz, Thane, Joshua, Samuel, and great-grandmother of Bobbi. All messages may be sent to 'The O'Leary Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A big thank you to the amazing staff of Ward 4B and Hospice Taranaki for their love and care for Ngaire. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 14th November 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020