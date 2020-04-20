Ngarei WANSTALL

Guest Book
  • "please accept my condolences. Ngaire and Bill were good to..."
    - Louise Voullaire-Drake
  • "My deepest condolences mate thoughts with you xx"
    - Ray Peters
  • "my condolences for you Bill an Family a sad time for you,...."
  • "from Dorne Tanner (sister) It isn't easy to say what we..."
  • "From Lynnette and Noel Our deepest sympathy goes to you all..."
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

WANSTALL, Ngarei Beverly:
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Cherished mum of John, Keith, Diane (dec), Shirley and their partners. Devoted Nana and Great-Nana of her many Grandies. Many Thanks to the wonderful staff at Annie Brydon Lifecare for their love, support and care of Ngarei. Due to current circumstance a memorial service to celebrate Ngarei's Life will be held at a later time. All communications addressed to the family of Ngarei Wanstall, c/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 20, 2020
