WANSTALL, Ngarei Beverly:
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Cherished mum of John, Keith, Diane (dec), Shirley and their partners. Devoted Nana and Great-Nana of her many Grandies. Many Thanks to the wonderful staff at Annie Brydon Lifecare for their love, support and care of Ngarei. Due to current circumstance a memorial service to celebrate Ngarei's Life will be held at a later time. All communications addressed to the family of Ngarei Wanstall, c/- PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 20, 2020