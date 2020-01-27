WETERE,
Ngawhakaheke Tuti:
QSM and JP (Retired)
Passed peacefully at home on Saturday 25th January 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Taylor Avarua Love, and daughter of the late Ivy Werenia Papakura and the late Neha Wetere. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wiki and Paul Michalanney, Hine Werenia and Anaru Tarapiipipi Thompson, David and Kotomi Love, Tui Love and Hopa Henry, Philip Love and Jackie Welsh, Ruhia Marama and the late Paul Skinner, the late Ngaere Pirihira and Peter Dearing, and the late John Ranui Love, and her many mokopuna. A service for Tuti will be held at Owae Marae, North Street, Waitara, on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waipapa Urupa.
"Moe mai ra kui, moe mai
i roto i te rangimarie."
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020