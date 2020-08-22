COTTERILL, Nick
(Nicholas Charles Jude):
6.5.1950 - 21.8.2020
Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness at Riverside Lifecare. Loved son of the late Roland (Nick) and the late Josephine (Jo). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard (dec) and Takiri, and Julie (dec). Loved uncle of Rowan, Sarah, Ra and Alba. Messages c/- Cotterill Family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4312. A farewell for Nick will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 27 August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery. Covid-19 restricts the gathering to 100 people.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020