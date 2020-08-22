Nicholas COTTERILL (1950 - 2020)
  • "Fond memories of his drumming skills from the 60's a great..."
    - Wayne Cavaney
  • "Nick has been a mate for over 45 years and we had a lot of..."
  • "So long old mate."
    - Daniel Tippett
  • "RIP Nick, we had awesome fun in the 60s/70s especially at..."
    - John Rowland
  • "RIP Nick, Thanks for all the fun in the 70s mate during..."
    - Kerry parker
Death Notice

COTTERILL, Nick
(Nicholas Charles Jude):
6.5.1950 - 21.8.2020
Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness at Riverside Lifecare. Loved son of the late Roland (Nick) and the late Josephine (Jo). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Richard (dec) and Takiri, and Julie (dec). Loved uncle of Rowan, Sarah, Ra and Alba. Messages c/- Cotterill Family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4312. A farewell for Nick will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 27 August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery. Covid-19 restricts the gathering to 100 people.

