GOODWIN,

Nicola Jane (nee Guy):

Twenty five years have gone by and still we wonder how the same person who brought us a thousand joys can one day leave us shedding a thousand tears. We think about words left unspoken and a hug we needed to give to say goodbye. Then one day we find the courage to accept that we are not meant to understand death only to enjoy life and love and to remember that the only real death is forgetting.

"Niki, we shall never forget"

- Maureen & Bernie King, family and friends



