VALENTINE,
Nicola Catherine:
Nicola passed away on Monday, 25 May 2020, at her home with family by her side, after a long, hard fought battle with breast cancer. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Brian. A treasured and much loved mother of Emma and Mark, an exceptional stepmother to Tony (USA), Karen and Richard. A special sister to Ruth and Grant. Loved sister-in-law to Elaine, Rex, Alyson, mother-in-law to Melissa, Julie and Ian. Nicola was most loved and adored by her 8 grandchildren as a very special "Nana Nic". Our heart goes out to Max, Bella, Jaya, Taine, Leah, Riley, Jordan and Blake for their loss. A service to celebrate Nicola's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Wednesday 3 June, at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated for Harbour West Hospice https://hwa.org.nz/ Special note: With the current Covid-19 restrictions, we respectfully ask that you register your interest to attend by emailing Karen on [email protected] by Sunday evening 31 May. We would love to have everyone attend however if our numbers of probable attendees exceed the guidelines, we will be in a position to offer a live streaming of the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 27, 2020