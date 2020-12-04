BUTTIMORE,
Nita Bernadette Merepihopa
(nee Manu):
30.10.1962 - 29.11.2020
Nita passed away peacefully at home in Brisbane, on Sunday. Cherished and adored life partner of Alarhna. Beloved mum of Samuel and Janaya, Jacob and Katelyn. Nana to Awhi and Marcellus, Blayde, Hunter and Serenity. Beloved daughter of Martha and Mike Manukonga. Cherished sister of Delia, Mick (dec), Dan, Chris (dec), Wally (dec) Shona, Helen, Erin, Dean, Bryce. Fun member of the Yr79 Sacred Heart Young and Fabulous. Nita will be remembered for her relentless positivity, big smile, even bigger laugh, and dedication to her sons and mokopuna. A staunch supporter for social justice. An educator. A motivator. The life of the party. And, above all, her proudest achievement was being a mother. Nita's siblings would like to invite friends and whanau to join them for a Memorial Service at St Joseph's Church, New Plymouth, mass at 9.00am (NZST) on Sunday 6 December 2020, followed by a gathering at The Fitz, Normanby Street, at 11.30am (NZST), to view the service via Live Stream from Brisbane (10.00am AEST) and share in the celebration of a loving and beautiful Mum, partner, nana, sister, aunty, cousin, friend and colleague. Please wear colourful clothing. Txt or call 021-511580 for the pin number and the link for private viewing is:
https://www.centenarymemorialgardens.com.au/tribute-centre.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020